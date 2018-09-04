Ex-homeless man changed by foodbank work

Media player
Foodbank volunteering changed Sussex homeless man's life
Steven Moore from Brighton spent a year sofa surfing with his four-year-old daughter after being evicted.
He now volunteers for the charities who helped him get back on his feet and says it has transformed his life.
04 Sep 2018
