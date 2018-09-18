'I was first to fight fires in the Blitz'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The 107-year-old who fought fires during the Blitz
It was one of the most destructive events in UK history, but what was it like to be on the front line of the Blitz during World War Two?
Millions of homes and buildings were destroyed by incendiary bombs dropped by the Luftwaffe on London in 1940 and 1941.
Stan White, who's now 107, says he was one of the first firefighters on the scene to try to battle the inferno and save lives.
Video Journalist: Ben Moore
-
18 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-sussex-45402305/the-107-year-old-who-fought-fires-during-the-blitzRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window