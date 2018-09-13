Video

Fran Armitage became a ranch rider after a suggestion from her husband.

Now the cowgirl convert, from Chichester, West Sussex, has won the Amateur Ranch Riding European Championships in Germany.

The competition judges the horse and rider in an arena where they will mimic operations on a ranch in America.

It includes opening and closing gates and other tasks that would assist a cowboy, or cowgirl, in the day-to-day running of a ranch.

Fran said she's "never looked back" since her husband Phil encouraged her to give ranch riding a go.