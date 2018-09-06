Restoration for Brighton Georgian palace
The saloon at Brighton's Royal Pavilion is reopening after a 14-year restoration.

The saloon was at the heart of King George IV's pleasure palace, and decorated in 1823.

But most of the ornate fittings and furniture were removed when Queen Victoria sold the building.

The restoration has cost £400,000.

