A poem for National Poetry Day

Video
Brighton's John McCullough performs for National Poetry Day
Brighton poet John McCullough has published two collections and won several awards.
Here he performs his poem 'the Zig-Zag Path' around his home city, to mark National Poetry Day.
The theme of this year's event, which is on 4 October, is change.
04 Oct 2018
