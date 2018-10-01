Media player
Eddie Izzard launches model railway in Bexhill tribute to father
Eddie Izzard's mother died when he was just six, and to help him cope his father John helped him build a model railway.
Two years ago they donated it to their hometown museum in Bexhill.
Earlier this year, the comedian's father died, and now Eddie has returned to the museum to launch a new layout being prepared in his memory.
01 Oct 2018
