Royal Sussex Visit
Harry and Meghan meet crowds on royal Sussex visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took in the sights of their namesake county on a whistle-stop tour.

It was their first official trip to the region.

During the eagerly-anticipated visit, Harry and Meghan met well-wishers in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Brighton and Peacehaven.

They were a hit with young people, who turned out in droves to see them.

And one lucky group of children in Brighton got to swap high-fives and handshakes with the duke and duchess at the town's famous Pavilions.

  • 03 Oct 2018