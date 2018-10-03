Media player
Video
Royal couple greet children in Brighton
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex laughed and joked with young children outside the Royal Pavilion in Brighton as part of their their first official visit to the county that features in their royal titles.
The royal couple also visited Chichester, Bognor and Peacehaven.
The couple were met by crowds with balloons in Brighton, where the first stop was the Royal Pavilion - the former seaside palace of King George IV, the duke's great, great, great, great uncle.
03 Oct 2018
