How long does is take to report a crime?
Sussex Police criticised after 48 minute call to 101

A group of retired police officers have criticised Sussex Police for failings including not attending call-outs and delays to the 101 service.

They are calling for more funding and recruitment.

It comes after a BBC reporter spent nearly an hour on the phone to 101 trying to report a crime.

  • 09 Oct 2018
