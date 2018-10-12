Decorating their own coffins
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Hastings Coffin Club breaks down taboos over death

Would you assemble and paint your own flat-pack coffin?

A club for people who want to do that has been launched in Hastings.

And with another springing up in Devon, organisers say it saves money and breaks down taboos over discussing death.

  • 12 Oct 2018
Go to next video: UK's first funeral apprenticeships