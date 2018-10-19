Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Roller Roy, 82, raises cash for charity in Eastbourne
Roy Payton lost his one-year-old daughter to cancer.
Now the Eastbourne pensioner raises funds for children's charities in her memory.
And the 82-year-old does it... by roller blading, which he learnt to do just four years ago.
19 Oct 2018
