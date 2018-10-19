Roller Roy rolls on
Roller Roy, 82, raises cash for charity in Eastbourne

Roy Payton lost his one-year-old daughter to cancer.

Now the Eastbourne pensioner raises funds for children's charities in her memory.

And the 82-year-old does it... by roller blading, which he learnt to do just four years ago.

