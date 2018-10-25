Media player
St Leonards murder suspect 'didn't intend' to hurt wife
A man accused of killing his estranged wife, mother-in-law and pet dog only intended to hurt himself, a court has heard.
Craig Savage, 35, denies murdering Michelle Savage and Heather Whitbread in St Leonards, East Sussex.
In a police interview shown to the jury at Lewes Crown Court he said he did not intend to hurt his wife or her mother.
The former soldier is accused of firing at them in their home from close range with a stolen M4 semi-automatic rifle.
25 Oct 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window