Residents of a care home suddenly closed down were "left exposed to immediate risk of serious harm or death", a regulator's report has found.

Twenty-three people living at the Sussex Health Care-run Horncastle House, near East Grinstead, were told to "leave immediately" on 14 September.

Michele Carver, whose mother Gwenda lived in the home for four years, said she had no idea residents were "at risk".