A man who spent years harassing Sussex's police and crime commissioner online has been sentenced for defying an injunction to stop his campaign.

Katy Bourne said Matthew Taylor started publishing lies and harassment when he unsuccessfully ran against her for the PCC role, in 2011.

In hundreds of online blog posts submitted as part of her evidence, his claims included she was a "prostitute", a "nasty Nazi party sympathiser" and the "biggest drug dealer in Sussex".

His Honour Judge Saggerson, sitting at the County Court in Central London, said there had been plenty of time for Taylor to remove the material since the April 2017 order and there had also been "further breaches".

He sentenced him to four years in prison - with one month remitted if he removes the online material - suspended for two years.