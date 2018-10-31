Police officer attacked by armed robber
Video

CCTV captures Horsham armed robber's attack on PC

CCTV has captured the moment a balaclava-clad man dragged a police officer out of a patrol car and threw her to the ground following an armed robbery at a petrol station.

Owen Smith was jailed for 14 years at Hove Crown Court after attacking PC Ellie Young in Horsham, Sussex, on 6 July.

The officer was left with arm, leg, shoulder and neck injuries.

  • 31 Oct 2018