Dilys Armistice celebrates 100th birthday
A woman whose middle name is Armistice is celebrating her 100th birthday on the centenary of the end of World War One.

Hundreds of well-wishers have sent cards to Dilys Armistice Fox at the care home where she lives in Hassocks in West Sussex.

  • 09 Nov 2018
