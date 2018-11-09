Media player
Dilys Armistice celebrates 100th birthday in Sussex
A woman whose middle name is Armistice is celebrating her 100th birthday on the centenary of the end of World War One.
Hundreds of well-wishers have sent cards to Dilys Armistice Fox at the care home where she lives in Hassocks in West Sussex.
