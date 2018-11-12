Schoolgirl's autism awareness book
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

A schoolgirl has written a book to explain autism

A 12-year-old girl from Crawley has been inspired by her brother to write a book about autism.

Sienna Manuel's nine-year-old brother Cruzie has autism, and she wants to protect him from being bullied.

She has written a book for other children which explains what autism is, with 23,000 copies due to be sent to every primary school in the UK.

  • 12 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Shopping through the eyes of someone with autism