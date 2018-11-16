Cadet tried to resuscitate stab victim
Video

Brothers 'tried to save stab victim in Crawley'

Two brothers have described how they tried to resuscitate a man who had been stabbed, before paramedics arrived.

Paulo and Hugo Sousa described the moment they jumped in to try and save the 24-year-old, who later died at the scene in Maidenbower, Crawley.

