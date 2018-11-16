Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brothers 'tried to save stab victim in Crawley'
Two brothers have described how they tried to resuscitate a man who had been stabbed, before paramedics arrived.
Paulo and Hugo Sousa described the moment they jumped in to try and save the 24-year-old, who later died at the scene in Maidenbower, Crawley.
-
16 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-sussex-46240414/brothers-tried-to-save-stab-victim-in-crawleyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window