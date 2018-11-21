Media player
The Sussex artist making unique prosthetic limbs
Artist Sophie De Oliveira Barata makes prosthetic limbs with a difference.
Each one is custom-made for the wearer, and reflects their personality.
The Lewes-based artist's creations are gaining an international reputation.
21 Nov 2018
