The Alternative Limb Project
The Sussex artist making unique prosthetic limbs

Artist Sophie De Oliveira Barata makes prosthetic limbs with a difference.

Each one is custom-made for the wearer, and reflects their personality.

The Lewes-based artist's creations are gaining an international reputation.

  • 21 Nov 2018
