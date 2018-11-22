Media player
Meeting the man who burgled my house
The restorative justice scheme has been running in Sussex for 10 years.
More than 500 offenders take part in the project there every year.
Rhianna Warren described her meeting with the man who burgled her as "reassuring."
22 Nov 2018
