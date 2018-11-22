Restorative justice: 'I was a menace'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meeting the man who burgled my house

The restorative justice scheme has been running in Sussex for 10 years.

More than 500 offenders take part in the project there every year.

Rhianna Warren described her meeting with the man who burgled her as "reassuring."

  • 22 Nov 2018
Go to next video: The prisoner helping to control other inmates