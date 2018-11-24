Exhibition celebrates children's hospice

Media player
Exhibition celebrates Sussex children's hospice
An exhibition of photos has been opened which celebrates the work of a children's hospice.
Photographer Sophie Mitchell has taken 100 pictures of staff and patients at Chestnut Tree House.
The hospice cares for hundreds of children with life-limiting conditions.
24 Nov 2018
