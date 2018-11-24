Christmas stitched up at stately home
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Christmas stitched up at Sussex stately home

More than 600 cross-stitched baubles adorn the Christmas tree at Standen, a National Trust property in West Sussex.

Hundreds of volunteers have helped out with the project.

The decorations will be donated to the children's ward at a local hospital after this year's display.

  • 24 Nov 2018
Go to next video: The million light bulbs of Christmas