Christmas stitched up at stately home

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Christmas stitched up at Sussex stately home
More than 600 cross-stitched baubles adorn the Christmas tree at Standen, a National Trust property in West Sussex.
Hundreds of volunteers have helped out with the project.
The decorations will be donated to the children's ward at a local hospital after this year's display.
-
24 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window