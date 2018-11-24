Owner speaks out after cat stabbing
Seven cats have been attacked in one small area of Brighton.

Two of them have died and Sussex Police has launched an investigation.

Seanin Mouland's cat Samson was stabbed in the stomach. She said: "These animals have no voice."

