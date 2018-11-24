Media player
Owner speaks out after cat stabbing in Sussex
Seven cats have been attacked in one small area of Brighton.
Two of them have died and Sussex Police has launched an investigation.
Seanin Mouland's cat Samson was stabbed in the stomach. She said: "These animals have no voice."
24 Nov 2018
