Video

A disqualified driver who abandoned his car after crashing into a shop wall has been jailed for nine months.

Timothy Malone of Foots Lane, Burwash, lost control of the orange BMW in Horam, East Sussex, just before midnight on 6 November.

The 35-year-old was captured on CCTV leaving the scene of the crash but later handed himself in and admitted five charges.

Brighton magistrates sentenced him to nine months in prison and he was disqualified from driving for 64 months.