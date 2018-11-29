Media player
Christmas street art exhibition opens in Sussex
Forty contemporary works of art with a Christmas-theme have gone on display in St Leonards.
It's the first major exhibition at the Stella Dore Gallery in the East Sussex town and will continue until the end of the year.
Work by street and contemporary artists is being featured.
