Charity rescues bears in Armenia
An Uckfield charity has rescued two bears in Armenia

A Sussex charity has successfully rescued two bears from a cramped and dirty cage in Armenia.

International Animal Rescue, which is based in Uckfield, fought a long court battle before being allowed to relocate the animals.

But with the male bear weighing half a tonne, just getting them out of the cage was a major task.

  • 30 Nov 2018
