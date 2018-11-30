Charity rescues bears in Armenia

Media player
An Uckfield charity has rescued two bears in Armenia
A Sussex charity has successfully rescued two bears from a cramped and dirty cage in Armenia.
International Animal Rescue, which is based in Uckfield, fought a long court battle before being allowed to relocate the animals.
But with the male bear weighing half a tonne, just getting them out of the cage was a major task.
30 Nov 2018
