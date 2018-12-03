Lewes FC makes history for second time
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lewes FC hosts world's richest club Manchester United

Lewes FC made history last year when it started paying its men and women equal wages.

Now the club has celebrated its emancipated status by inviting the great-granddaughter of suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst to watch its women's team play a momentous match.

Helen Pankhurst was in the stands to watch Lewes Women host the world's richest football club, Manchester United.

Despite a valiant effort the home team eventually conceded the game 0-2.

  • 03 Dec 2018