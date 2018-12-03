Video

Lewes FC made history last year when it started paying its men and women equal wages.

Now the club has celebrated its emancipated status by inviting the great-granddaughter of suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst to watch its women's team play a momentous match.

Helen Pankhurst was in the stands to watch Lewes Women host the world's richest football club, Manchester United.

Despite a valiant effort the home team eventually conceded the game 0-2.