The great snail sale
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Giant snail sale raises £231k for Hove hospice

For the last two months visitors to Brighton and Hove have been able to follow a 'snail trail' of giant molluscs around the city.

All 50 had been brightly decorated by leading artists.

The snails have now been auctioned, leaving Martlets Hospice in Hove £231,000 better off.

  • 04 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Snowdogs raise £259,000 for hospice