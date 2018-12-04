Media player
Giant snail sale raises £231k for Hove hospice
For the last two months visitors to Brighton and Hove have been able to follow a 'snail trail' of giant molluscs around the city.
All 50 had been brightly decorated by leading artists.
The snails have now been auctioned, leaving Martlets Hospice in Hove £231,000 better off.
04 Dec 2018
