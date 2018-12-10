Timeline of 'Babes in the wood' murders
Video

'Babes in Wood' murders: Timeline of Brighton killings

More than 30 years after Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway were murdered, their killer has been convicted.

Russell Bishop was found guilty following a second trial.

BBC Archive footage from 1986 onwards details the 32 years it took to secure his conviction.

Nicola and Karen went missing while out playing and were found a day later after a large-scale search in Moulsecoomb, Brighton.

