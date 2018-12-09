Attack victim hears son for first time

Media player
St Leonards attack victim hears son for the first time
A father who was left with severe hearing loss following a random attack has had his hearing restored, thanks to a life-changing donation.
Jeff Alcock, from St Leonards, was attacked at Lewes station in April last year.
He spent three days in a coma with two skull fractures.
The 46-year-old's loss of hearing meant he was unable to be left alone with his newborn baby.
He has just been given digital hearing aids so he can hear his son for the first time.
09 Dec 2018
