Footage of accused 'unconscious'

The jury in the trial of Zahid Naseem at Lewes Crown Court have been shown police footage of him "feigning unconsciousness".
Officers initially thought he was dead, but then they saw his eyes flickering.
Christina Abbotts, who worked as a prostitute, was found dead in a bed in the next room.
Mr Naseem, 48, of Elm Close, Amersham, Buckinghamshire, denies murder.
14 Dec 2018
