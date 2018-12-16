Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eastbourne boy, 12, bullied 'just because I'm ginger'
Alfie Coleiro, from Eastbourne has written a poem to bullies who send him anonymous messages.
He said he had been targeted on Instagram, PlayStation and on his phone just because of his ginger hair.
The bullies even told him he should not have been born,
"Can't say it to my face, so you sit behind a screen, but I'm going to carry on with life," he wrote.
-
16 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-sussex-46584957/eastbourne-boy-12-bullied-just-because-i-m-gingerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window