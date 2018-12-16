'Bullying ain't cool because I'm ginger'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Eastbourne boy, 12, bullied 'just because I'm ginger'

Alfie Coleiro, from Eastbourne has written a poem to bullies who send him anonymous messages.

He said he had been targeted on Instagram, PlayStation and on his phone just because of his ginger hair.

The bullies even told him he should not have been born,

"Can't say it to my face, so you sit behind a screen, but I'm going to carry on with life," he wrote.

  • 16 Dec 2018