Could you give up your Christmas to help others?
A woman from Brighton is giving up part of her Christmas Day to help feed homeless people in the city.
Amanda Crane, who volunteers with the charity Sussex Homeless Support, in Brighton, will spend three hours serving food at a street kitchen.
The city has the worst rate of homelessness in the South East.
17 Dec 2018
