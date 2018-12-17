Media player
East Grinstead mums' Christmas gift to emergency workers
A group of women have clubbed together to collect thousands of mince pies for people who work in the emergency services.
Members of the East Grinstead Mums Facebook group gathered up 5,000 mince pies and more than 30 boxes of chocolates.
The women dressed as elves to make the festive deliveries to police, firefighters, ambulance staff and search and rescue volunteers.
17 Dec 2018
