Teen's Christmas song helps recovery
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

A teenager hospitalised by Crohn's disease records a Christmas song

In the summer Amelia Grace Gabbard was struck by a severe flare-up of Crohn's disease.

The 18-year-old, from Lindfield, West Sussex, spent months in hospital, and faced still being there at Christmas.

To help her recover, she focused on writing a song about all the things she loves about the festive season, and has celebrated being home in time by recording it.

  • 19 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Dynamo: Don't be ashamed of having Crohn's