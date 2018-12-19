Teen's Christmas song helps recovery

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
A teenager hospitalised by Crohn's disease records a Christmas song
In the summer Amelia Grace Gabbard was struck by a severe flare-up of Crohn's disease.
The 18-year-old, from Lindfield, West Sussex, spent months in hospital, and faced still being there at Christmas.
To help her recover, she focused on writing a song about all the things she loves about the festive season, and has celebrated being home in time by recording it.
-
19 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-sussex-46625352/a-teenager-hospitalised-by-crohn-s-disease-records-a-christmas-songRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window