Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Passengers affected by disruption at Gatwick Airport
Passengers at Gatwick Airport have been speaking of their frustration as flights were disrupted after drones were seen over the airfield.
Gatwick's runway was closed after two of the devices were seen nearby, sparking a string of delays and diversions.
-
20 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-sussex-46630711/passengers-affected-by-disruption-at-gatwick-airportRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window