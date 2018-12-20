Children pass the time at Gatwick with carols
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gatwick Airport: Children sing carols to pass the time

Children and airport staff came together at Gatwick to create some Christmas cheer on a day when thousands of people suffered disruption to their travel plans.

Gatwick's runway has been shut since Wednesday night, when two drones were seen flying over the perimeter fence.

  • 20 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Passengers speak out after Gatwick chaos