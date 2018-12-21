First plane leaves Gatwick since Wednesday

Media player
First plane leaves Gatwick Airport since Wednesday
A Norwegian Air flight was the first to take off on Friday after drones forced the Gatwick Airport to close its runway on Wednesday evening.
The airport said passengers should expect delays and cancellations after the runway reopened on Friday morning.
21 Dec 2018
