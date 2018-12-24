Video

"You can be here, be comfortable, take your mind off everything and just devote yourself to what's going on," says Adele, one of the members of a recovery choir in Brighton.

The group's membership is made up entirely of recovering drug and alcohol addicts.

They say the choir is particularly helpful during the festive period when others are drinking.

