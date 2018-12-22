Volunteer cafe 'a massive help'
The community cafe that lets you pay what you want

The Empty Plate cafe sells food on a "pay as you like" basis, meaning customers are free to choose how much they spend on their food.

Mark Brocklehurst, who founded the cafe in Worthing, West Sussex, said he opened the venue because he saw people struggling financially who did not qualify for other support.

