Teen's 'winter city' raises thousands
Video

Xavier Glineur, 15, has been using models to build a winter city in his back garden, a tradition started by his grandfather.

Each year Xavier uses the display to raise money for charity, and he has so far made more than £4,000.

  • 23 Dec 2018