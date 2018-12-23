Teen's 'winter city' raises thousands

Media player
Teen's 'winter city' in honour of granddad raises thousands
Xavier Glineur, 15, has been using models to build a winter city in his back garden, a tradition started by his grandfather.
Each year Xavier uses the display to raise money for charity, and he has so far made more than £4,000.
23 Dec 2018
