Stranded passengers at Gatwick
Video

Passengers stranded by the Gatwick drone disruption

Gatwick is slowly returning to normal after Thursday's disruption caused by rogue drones being flown near the runway.

But with a major backlog to clear many passengers, some of whom have been at the airport for more than 24 hours, are having to dramatically change their travel plans.

  • 21 Dec 2018
