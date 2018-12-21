Media player
Passengers stranded by the Gatwick drone disruption
Gatwick is slowly returning to normal after Thursday's disruption caused by rogue drones being flown near the runway.
But with a major backlog to clear many passengers, some of whom have been at the airport for more than 24 hours, are having to dramatically change their travel plans.
21 Dec 2018
