Hastings Pier stays closed till spring

Hastings Pier will shut till March for "maintenance".
Hastings Pier is to be closed to the public until March.
The Pier, opened in 2016 after fire destroyed its Victoria predecessor, will receive "essential maintenance and improvements", according to its owner.
Local campaigners, who also wanted to run the attraction, say they want more details of what's being planned.
31 Dec 2018
