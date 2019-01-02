Call for volunteers for disability scheme
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sussex disability scheme in call for volunteers

A scheme which matches adults who can't live on their own with families who are able to look after them is in need of more carers.

The Shared Lives scheme in Brighton and Hove helps 65 adults, many of whom have learning difficulties.

Brighton and Hove City Council is running a recruitment drive in the hopes of getting more carers to get involved.

  • 02 Jan 2019
Go to next video: 'I share my home with those needing care'