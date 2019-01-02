Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sussex disability scheme in call for volunteers
A scheme which matches adults who can't live on their own with families who are able to look after them is in need of more carers.
The Shared Lives scheme in Brighton and Hove helps 65 adults, many of whom have learning difficulties.
Brighton and Hove City Council is running a recruitment drive in the hopes of getting more carers to get involved.
-
02 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-sussex-46740035/sussex-disability-scheme-in-call-for-volunteersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window