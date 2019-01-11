Media player
Seaford man 'ignored' over cystic fibrosis benefits cut
A man who has cystic fibrosis and may need a lung transplant has said the decision to take away his disability allowances will stop him living an independent life.
Peter Hurley, 32, from Seaford, East Sussex, has to have three hours of physical therapy every day.
After a recent reassessment for the new Personal Independence Payments he was told he doesn't qualify and will have his blue badge parking permit taken away.
The government said: "PIP takes a much wider look at the way someone's disability affects them on a daily basis."
11 Jan 2019
