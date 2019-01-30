Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Windmills in the snow on the South Downs
Parts of the south east of England have received their first significant snowfall of the winter.
The South Downs had a covering of snow, including at the Jack and Jill windmills at Clayton.
More snow is forecast later this week.
-
30 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window