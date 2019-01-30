Windmills in the snow
Video

Windmills in the snow on the South Downs

Parts of the south east of England have received their first significant snowfall of the winter.

The South Downs had a covering of snow, including at the Jack and Jill windmills at Clayton.

More snow is forecast later this week.

