A home for unwanted gadgets
Tech Take-back: Hove pop-up shop for recycling old tech

What do you do with your old tech items?

Tech Take-back is a pop-up in Brighton where computers, phones and other gadgets can be recycled.

Once data has been securely erased, the devices are given a second life with charities.

  • 13 Feb 2019
