Tech Take-back: Hove pop-up shop for recycling old tech
What do you do with your old tech items?
Tech Take-back is a pop-up in Brighton where computers, phones and other gadgets can be recycled.
Once data has been securely erased, the devices are given a second life with charities.
13 Feb 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window
