Dramatic ram-raid caught on CCTV
Village ATM ram-raid caught on CCTV

Thieves who smashed their way into a convenience store, stealing a cash machine and causing thousands of pounds worth of damage, are being hunted by police.

The raid happened in Bells Yew Green, East Sussex, on 9 February and was caught on CCTV.

The gang escaped with the cash machine after several failed attempts to tow it away.

  • 13 Feb 2019
