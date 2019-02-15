Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police ram car thief in East Sussex
Footage of the moment police rammed into a car as a thief attempted to "do a runner" has been released.
Officers pursued the suspects after a terminally ill man's BMW was stolen.
The culprits, who also fled in a Black Fiat, were chased through East Sussex before stopping at a petrol station.
When one man tried make his getaway, police drove into the car before he could get out.
Thomas Munday, 25, unemployed, of no fixed address, was jailed for five years and Billy Draper, 22, from Maidstone, was jailed for six years.
-
15 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window