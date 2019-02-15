Hole in heart girl is a catwalk model
Video

A girl who had life-saving heart surgery when she was a baby has been modelling on the catwalks of major fashion shows.

Amy Lee, eight, from East Grinstead, West Sussex, was diagnosed with a hole between two major arteries when she was four months old.

